Roughly two miles of Vegas Drive affected by latest repaving project, set to last two months

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic on a portion of Vegas Drive will be restricted to one lane each way starting Monday, June 3.

The road work is part of a repaving project set to continue through Aug. 9. The work will happen between Durango Drive east to Rainbow Boulevard, a roughly 2.5-mile stretch of road.

Primary work activities will include milling, installation of traffic signal loop detectors, paving, raising of utilities and installation of delineation.

Work activities will take approximately 10 hours each day, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but the lane restrictions will stay in place 24 hours a day.

Drivers should expect delays or choose an alternate route for traveling in that area.