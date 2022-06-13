2022 Primary Election: Where to vote in Clark County on June 14

(KTNV) — The 2022 Primary Election is on Tuesday, and there are more than 100 locations throughout Clark County where voters can cast their ballots.

County officials shared a list of locations that can be found at this link. On Election Day, officials said voters will be able to use an interactive, mobile device-enabled Vote Center Map to find the polling location closest to them at clarkcountynv.gov/vote.

Ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and mail-in ballots can be dropped off at all the listed polling locations.

Tuesday's primary will decide the candidates for the 2022 General Election in November, which includes city, county, state and federal offices.

Early voting began on May 28. As of Wednesday, Clark County elections officials said turnout was lower than in years past, but reported more people were sending mail-in ballots than voting in person.

READ: Few in person early voters hitting the polls in Nevada, more mail-in ballots