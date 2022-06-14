2022 Nevada Primary Election Results

The 2022 Primary Election in Nevada will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Tuesday's primary will decide the candidates for the 2022 General Election in November, which includes city, county, state and federal offices.

Ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and mail-in ballots can be dropped off at all the listed polling locations.

County officials shared a list of locations that can be found at this link. On Election Day, officials said voters will be able to use an interactive, mobile device-enabled Vote Center Map to find the polling location closest to them at clarkcountynv.gov/vote.