Early voting for primary election underway in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it’s pushing for new leadership or keeping the status quo, voters in Clark County can make that decision right now. Early voting is underway for this year’s primary election.

“I think everyone should voice their opinion and cast their vote.”

Aubrey Goldberg firmly believes voting is critically important for anyone who’s eligible. He went to the Arroyo Market Square in the southwest to do his civic duty.

“I went in. I signed up like I was supposed to. I brought my book as I was supposed to and the process was no problem.”

Goldberg was one of the voters taking advantage of early voting in Clark County. This year’s primary election offers more than 80 locations across the valley for in-person voting. Clark County registrar Joe Gloria says this means upgrading voting machines and getting new employees. He says the easing of COVID-19 restrictions is a big factor.

“The restrictions aren’t at the same level, so we’re back at the grocery stores…malls,” he said.

It’s allowing people like Myrna Brudermann to make plans on voting. It’s a right she wants more people to exercise.

“It makes a lot of difference when people do vote. You can’t depend on somebody else to vote for you,” she said.