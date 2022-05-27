Early voting starts this Saturday, how Clark County is getting ready

LAS VEGAS, NV — Nevada’s primary election is on Tuesday, June 14. It’s the first election since 2020 when the pandemic challenged candidates, voters, and election departments.

Election officials told KTNV they are ready and have continued to improve the process for voters not because of errors, but to make the process easier.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says they didn’t fix anything because there was nothing to fix. Instead, they upgraded and improved the voting process to make it easier for voters.

He says this year, 2022, voters can expect more of what they are accustomed to: voting booths at supermarkets and malls.

He says 2020, was a humbling experience, where they’ve gotten extra training, upgraded voting machines, and new employees.

Gloria emphasizes this will maintain voter integrity.

Clark County voters can expect in-person voting, mail-in voting, and election day voting at precincts.

Registered voters should be receiving ballots as soon as Thursday.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the election department, any early voting location, or postmarked as late as election day.

Keep in mind it’s critical to sign the back of the envelope if voting by mail.

Early voting starts this Saturday and will be open until June 10.

In-person voting will then resume on June 14, election day.