Primary elections: Where Las Vegas locals can cast their votes early

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anyone registered in Clark County has the ability to vote in-person before election day at any voting site, according to clarkcountynv.gov.

Early voting occurs from May 28 to June 10 and can be done at any location below.

Arroyo Market Square, EVENT TENT Parking Lot Near The Men's Wearhouse CC-215 / S. Rainbow Blvd.

May 28 to June 9 .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blue Diamond Crossing, EVENT TENT Parking Lot Between Target and Kohl's Blue Diamond Rd. / Arville St.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat.-Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Boulevard Mall, East Main Lobby, Near Galaxy Theaters 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. Between E. Desert Inn Rd. and E. Twain Ave.



May 28 -.June 10 (Sat.-Fri.)............ 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Centennial Center Home Depot, EVENT TENT Home Depot Parking Lot 7881 W. Tropical Pkwy. / Centennial Center Blvd.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat.-Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Deer Springs Town Center, EVENT TENT Parking Lot Near Home Depot North 5th St. / E. Deer Springs Way

May 28 to June 9 (Sat.-Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Desert Breeze Community Center 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. / S. Cimarron Rd.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat.-Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Doolittle Community Center 1950 J St. / W. Lake Mead Blvd.



June 6 to 9 (Mon.-Thu.) ....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, Room C 1625 W. Carey Ave., West of Martin Luther King Blvd.

May 28 to June 4 (Sat.to Sat.) ............... 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

East Las Vegas Library 2851 E. Bonanza Rd., East of N. Eastern Ave. May 28-29 (Sat.-Sun.).................... 10am-6pm

May 31 to June 2 (Tue. to Thu.)............ 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 3 to 5 (Fri. to Sun.) ........................ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 6 to 9 (Mon.-Thu.) ..................... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ................................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Galleria at Sunset Kohl’s Court, 1st Floor 1300 W. Sunset Rd., East of N. Stephanie St.

May 28 (Sat.) ................................... 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 29 (Sun.) .................................. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 to June 4 (Mon. to Sat.) ........... 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5 (Sun.) ................................... 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 6 to 10 (Mon. to Fri.)..................... 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowe's - Craig / Losee, EVENT TENT Parking Lot, 2570 E. Craig Rd. / Losee

May 28 to June 9 (Sat. to Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LVAC Las Vegas Athletic Club - North, EVENT TENT Parking Lot, 6050 N. Decatur Blvd. / W. Tropical Pkwy.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat. to Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LVAC Las Vegas Athletic Club - Northwest, EVENT TENT Parking Lot, 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd., South of Lake Mead Blvd.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat. to Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadows Mall Near Round1, 1st Floor 4300 Meadows Ln. / S. Valley View Blvd. May 28 (Sat.) ................................... 10am-8pm

May 29 (Sun.) .................................. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 30 to June 4 (Mon. to Sat.) ........... 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

June 5 (Sun.) ................................... 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 6 to 10 (Mon. to Fri.)..................... 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mountains Edge Regional Park, EVENT TENT Parking Lot, 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy. East of S. Durango Dr.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat. to Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nellis Crossing Shopping Center, EVENT TENT Parking Lot Near Target, S. Nellis Blvd. / E. Charleston Blvd.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat.-Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Silverado Ranch Plaza, EVENT TENT Parking Lot Near PetsMart S. Eastern Ave. / E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat.-Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Square Las Vegas, EVENT TENT Near AMC Theaters 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South / W. Sunset Rd.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat. to Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tropicana Beltway Plaza, EVENT TENT Near Lowe’s 5120 S. Fort Apache Rd., South of Tropicana Ave.

May 28 to June 9 (Sat. to Thu.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Albertsons, Ann / Drexel



May 28 to 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Ann / Simmons

June 6 to 8 (Mon. to Wed.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Boulder Hwy. / Lake Mead Pkwy.

June 4 to June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Buffalo / Vegas

June 2 to June 4 (Thu. to Sat.) ......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Charleston / Town Center

June 4 to June 6 (Sat. to Mon.) ........................ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Cheyenne / Durango

May 28 to May 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, College / Horizon

May 28 to 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Craig / Decatur

June 8 to June 9 (Wed. to Thu.)....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Albertsons, Craig / Tenaya

May 31 to June 1 (Tue. to Wed.) ............ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Desert Inn / Pecos

May 28 to 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Durango / Flamingo

May 30 to May 31 (Mon. to Tue.) .................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Eastern / Warm Springs

May 28 to May 29 (Sat. to Sun.)...................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Farm / Durango

June 4 to June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Flamingo / Hualapai

June 4 to June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Lake Mead Blvd. / Hollywood

June 4 to June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Rainbow / Charleston

May 28 to May 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Stephanie / Horizon

May 31 to June 1 (Tue. to Wed.) ............ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Tropicana / Jones

May 28 to May 29 (Sat. to Sun.)...................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons, Village Center Circle / Trails Center

May 28 to May 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alexander Library 1755 W. Alexander Rd., West of Martin Luther King Blvd.

May 31 to June 1 (Tue. to Wed.) .....10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aliante Library 2400 W. Deer Springs Way, East of Aliante Pkwy.

June 6 to June 7 (Mon. to Tue.) ................10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Boulder City Recreation Center 900 Arizona St. / Utah St.

June 7 to June 9 (Tue. to Thu.) ........................ 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centennial Hills YMCA 6601 N. Buffalo Dr. / Sky Pointe Dr.

June 9 (Thu.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chinatown Plaza 4255 Spring Mountain Rd. / Wynn Rd.

June 3 to June 4 (Fri. to Sat.) ......................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cora Coleman Senior Center 2100 Bonnie Ln. / E. Lake Mead Blvd. June 8-9 (Wed.-Thu.)....................... 9am-6pm

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Desert Vista Community Center 10360 Sun City Blvd. / Thomas W. Ryan Blvd.

May 31 to June 1 (Tue. to Wed.) ............ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enterprise Library 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd. / E. Shelbourne Ave.

June 8 to June 9 (Wed. to Thu.)..................... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ................................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Green Valley Library 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy. / E. Sunset Rd.

June 1 to June 2 (Wed. to Thu.)..................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 3 (Fri.) ..................................... 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henderson City Hall 240 S. Water St. / W. Basic Rd.

May 31 (Tue.).......................... 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Park Senior Facility 300 S. Racetrack Rd. / Burkholder Blvd.

June 2 to 3 (Thu. to Fri.) .......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Between E. Sahara Ave. and E. Charleston Blvd.

June 2 to June 3 (Thu.-Fri.) .......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lakes Lutheran Church 8200 W. Sahara Ave. / S. Cimarron Rd.

June 9 to June 10 (Thu. to Fri.)........................ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Las Vegas City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor 495 S. Main St. / E. Clark Ave.

May 31 (Tue.).......................... 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Laughlin Library 2840 S. Needles Hwy., Laughlin

June 4 (Sat.) .................................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 5 (Sun.) ................................... 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 6 (Mon.) .................................. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mesquite Jimmy Hughes Campus Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite

May 29 to May 31 (Sun. to Tue.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Moapa Valley Comm. Ctr., 320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton

June 1 (Wed.).................................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mosaic Church 9220 Manhattan Rd., South of I-215 at St. Rose Pkwy.

May 30 to June 3 (Mon. to Fri.) .............. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mountain Crest Community Center 4701 N. Durango Dr., South of Lone Mountain Rd.

June 9 to June 10 (Thu. to Fri.)........................ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountain Shadows Community Center 9107 Del Webb Blvd. / Crown Ridge Dr.

June 6 to June 8 (Mon. to Wed.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nevada Partners 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd. / Revere St.

June 4 June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Las Vegas City Hall 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North / Civic Center Dr.

June 8 (Wed.).................................... 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paradise Community Center 4775 McLeod Dr., North of E. Tropicana Ave.

June 8 to June 9 (Wed. to Thu.)....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paseo Verde Library 280 S. Green Valley Pkwy., South of Paseo Verde Pkwy.

June 6 to June 7 (Mon. to Tue.) ....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rainbow Library 3150 N. Buffalo Dr. / W. Cheyenne Ave.

June 5 (Sun.) ................................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 6 to June 7 (Mon. to Tue.) ..................... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) Building Room 108, S. 600 Grand Central Pkwy. / W. Bonneville Ave.

June 7 to June 8 (Tue. to Wed.)....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sahara West Library 9600 W. Sahara Ave. / S. Grand Canyon Dr.

May 31 to June 1 (Tue. to Wed.) .......... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seafood City Market 3890 S. Maryland Pkwy. / E. Katie Ave.

June 4 to June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Searchlight Community Center 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight

June 3 (Fri.) ....................................... 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Silver Mesa Recreation Center 4025 Allen Ln. / W. Alexander Rd.

June 6 to June 7 (Mon. to Tue.) ....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skye Canyon Community Center 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr. / Skye Village Rd.

June 2 to June 3 (Thu. to Fri.) .......................... 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SkyView YMCA 3050 E. Centennial Pkwy., between Losee Rd. and N. Pecos Rd.

June 1 to June 2 (Wed. to Thu.)....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Solera at Anthem Community Center 2401 Somersworth Dr. / Solera Sky Dr.

May 28 to May 30 (Sat. to Mon.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun City Aliante Community Center 7390 Aliante Pkwy. / Elkhorn Rd.

June 2 to June 3 (Thu. to Fri.) .......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun City Anthem Center 2450 Hampton Rd. / Anthem Pkwy.

June 6 to 8 (Mon. to Wed.) ..................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., East of Green Valley Pkwy.

June 9 (Thu.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sun City Mesquite, 1350 Flat Top Mesa Dr., Mesquite

May 28 (Sat.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Leisure Center 101 N. Pavilion Center Dr., North of Alta Dr.

June 2 to June 3 (Thu. to Fri.) .......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vons, E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. / W. Horizon Dr.

June 8 to June 9 (Wed. to Thu.)....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vons, Sky Pointe Dr. / N. Buffalo Dr.

May 31 to June 1 (Tue. to Wed.) ............ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vons, Windmill Pkwy. / Pecos Rd.

June 4 to June 5 (Sat. to Sun.)......................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walnut Recreation Center 3075 N. Walnut Rd., South of E. Cheyenne Ave.

June 9 (Thu.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 (Fri.) ..................................... 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West Flamingo Senior Center 6255 W. Flamingo Rd. / S. Jones Blvd.

June 1 to June 2 (Wed. to Thu.)....................... 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whitney Community / Recreation Center 5712 Missouri Ave., West of Boulder Hwy.

June 6 to June 7 (Mon. to Tue.) ....................... 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Windmill Library 7060 W. Windmill Ln., West of S. Rainbow Blvd.

June 5 (Sun.) ................................... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 6 to June 7 (Mon. to Tue.) ..................... 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.