2022 Primary Elections: Here's how to tell who's running

JOHN LOCHER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-week filing period for the 2022 Primary Elections in Nevada began on Monday, and quite a few candidates have filed for office since then.

With a steady stream of hopefuls making their candidacy official, it can be difficult to keep track of who's running, and for what office. On Tuesday, the Secretary of State's office announced it would create an updated list of candidates who've filed for office each day.

That list can be found on the Secretary of State's website here, along with more information about this year's election and important dates.

The candidate filing period lasts through March 18.

Early voting begins on May 28, and the election will be held on June 14.

