Gov. Steve Sisolak files for re-election as Nevada filing period opens

Rachel Aston/AP
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 18:18:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday was the first day for candidates to file for the 2022 Primary Elections in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak filed for re-election, he announced on Twitter:

"I'm running proudly on what we've accomplished together here in Nevada these last few years and I'm honored to have so many of you with me in this fight," he wrote. "Now let's go win this!"

At least 10 Republicans have announced their intent to challenge Sisolak for the governor's office. Dean Heller, former U.S. senator for Nevada, announced he would file his candidacy on Tuesday in Carson City.

Henderson Mayor Debra March, who previously announced her campaign for lieutenant governor, also officially filed for office on Monday.

The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for June 4, and early voting begins May 28.

