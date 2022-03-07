Gov. Steve Sisolak files for re-election as Nevada filing period opens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday was the first day for candidates to file for the 2022 Primary Elections in Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak filed for re-election, he announced on Twitter:

"I'm running proudly on what we've accomplished together here in Nevada these last few years and I'm honored to have so many of you with me in this fight," he wrote. "Now let's go win this!"

Today we took a big step.

I officially filed paperwork to run for re-election as Governor of Nevada.



I’m running proudly on what we’ve accomplished together here in Nevada these last few years and I’m honored to have so many of you with me in this fight.



Now let’s go win this! pic.twitter.com/U1kQLIgvHB — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) March 7, 2022

At least 10 Republicans have announced their intent to challenge Sisolak for the governor's office. Dean Heller, former U.S. senator for Nevada, announced he would file his candidacy on Tuesday in Carson City.

Henderson Mayor Debra March, who previously announced her campaign for lieutenant governor, also officially filed for office on Monday.

The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for June 4, and early voting begins May 28.