Henderson Mayor Debra March announces 2022 run for lieutenant governor

Henderson Mayor Debra March wants to be Nevadas's next lieutenant governor
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson's mayor wants to be Nevada's next lieutenant governor. Debra March announced her 2022 candidacy in a press release on Wednesday.

March was elected mayor of Henderson in 2017 after serving eight years on the city council. She's been a park ranger and a social worker in rural Nevada, and is the former director of UNLV's LIED Institute for Real Estate Studies. She is also the first woman and mayor to chair the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, according to her campaign.

March says she is committed to economic diversification, major league sports, and community involvement. If elected, her campaign policy priorities include economic development, transportation, and education.

Term limits prevent her from seeking another term as Henderson's mayor, the campaign announcement noted.

So far, Republican Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and Kimi Cole, chair of the Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus, have announced their intent to run, but more people could throw their hat in the ring before the March 18 filing deadline.

