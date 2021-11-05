Watch
Las Vegas councilman to run for Nevada lieutenant governor

City of Las Vegas
Posted at 2:24 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:24:43-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony says he intends to run for state lieutenant governor in 2022.

The Republican who lost a bid for Clark County Commission last year pointed Thursday to what he called "catastrophic policies" about the coronavirus pandemic and the state economy and said he wants to "lay out competing visions on how to best move Nevada forward."

The state lieutenant governor post is currently vacant after Democrat Kate Marshall resigned in September to join President Joe Biden's administration.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, hasn't appointed a replacement. Anthony joins two other announced Republican candidates: former state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Mack Miller, who ran previously for state Assembly and Las Vegas mayor.

