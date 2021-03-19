2-story home in NW Las Vegas catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters responded to a northwest Las Vegas home at 3610 Wireless Court after 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls about the house being on fire at around 11 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing from a two story wood frame/stucco house. Most of the fire was on the second floor with smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Firefighters were told when they arrived that everyone was out of the house and not hurt.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes, it took another hour more to make sure all the hotspots were extinguished.

The fire caused extensive damage to the attic and second floor. The first floor had damage also. Damage was estimated at $200,000.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. The exact cause could not be determined, careless smoking could not be ruled out.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one pet dog that are displaced.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

The Clark County fire department assisted with one fire engine and crew at the fire.

