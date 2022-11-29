2 Clark County women die of flu; first flu deaths of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Clark County residents have died from influenza — the first flu deaths of the season, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s died in November due to complications from the flu, health officials said.

"Cases of the flu are increasing in Clark County," according to health district data. From Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 67 people were hospitalized with influenza — a 72% increase compared with hospitalizations the previous week.

Health officials say more people are visiting the ER and urgent care clinics for influenza-like illness, "and the respiratory illness activity level in the state of Nevada is high," according to data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“These deaths are a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to the families and friends of these women,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

This flu season, medical experts are warning about more than just the flu. Hospitals are seeing an influx of patients experiencing a range of illnesses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

Local doctors are also on high alert over a fungus causing serious infections. It's called Candida Auris — a drug-resistant germ that spreads in health care facilities and can cause serious infection. Statewide, there are 774 reported cases of the so-called "superbug," and 600 of those were reported in Clark County, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

"Older adults, younger children, pregnant people and those with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from the flu," health officials said.

They advised all Southern Nevada residents to get the flu vaccine, which is recommended for everyone six months and older.

Health district tips to avoid influenza, RSV infection:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or your sleeve.

Wash hands frequently with soap and running water.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces.

People who develop flu-like symptoms should take a COVID-19 test, health officials advised, especially if they have underlying conditions that put them more at risk for severe illness or hospitalization from flu or COVID.

Adults with respiratory illness symptoms are also advised to limit their interactions with children due to their higher risk for severe illness from RSV.

