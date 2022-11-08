Southern Nevada Health District reminds residents to practice safe measures against RSV, influenza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reminding residents of safety measures to take to fight against RSV and influenza.

The district is reminding residents as respiratory syncytial virus and influenza cases continue to rise and spread throughout the winter.

SNHD Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen urges area residents to take precautions including getting their flu vaccine and staying up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines as they are eligible. There is currently no vaccine that specifically prevents RSV.

Dr. Leguen also recommends people help prevent the spread of RSV and other respiratory illnesses by staying home when they are sick, covering their coughs and sneezes with tissues or their sleeve, washing their hands frequently with soap and running water and cleaning frequently touched surfaces. Additionally, adults with respiratory symptoms should limit their interactions with children due to their higher risk for severe illness from RSV.

The SNHD said RSV symptoms include fever, chills, headache, general aching, fatigue and loss of appetite. Symptoms first appear within one to 10 days after being exposed. However, this can take up to five days after initial exposure.

To learn more about RSV, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov. For information about COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, visit www.snhd.info/covid and www.snhd.info/flu.