2,537 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized, 61 people cited, Southern Nevada officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada officials released the number of complaints and citations of illegal fireworks Wednesday following Independence Day.

Sixty-one people were cited and 2,537 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in the "You Light it, We Write It," campaign. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that enforcement efforts started the week leading to Fourth of July.

"There were no arrests from this initiative," police said.

Also, residents throughout Southern Nevada were pushed to report illegal fireworks to ispyfireworks.com. Police said people were encouraged to submit complaints on the website rather than calling 911 or 311 to reserve telephone lines for life-threatening emergencies.

Clark County officials monitored the complaints submitted starting last Wednesday up until Fourth of July.

From June 28 to the Fourth, 12,463 complaints were submitted. On Independence Day alone, 10,199 complaints were submitted.

Clark County said the 89123 zip code had 531 complaints, south of Harry Reid International Airport. The 89108 area in the northwest had 485 and 89117 toward the west valley had 388 reports.