Las Vegas Police: Please do not call 911 about illegal fireworks

The Clark County Commission passed a change to the fireworks ordinance this week, making the punishment more severe if you’re caught with illegal fireworks.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 01:50:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fourth of July is one of the busiest days of the year for emergency dispatch systems in the valley, and police are making a plea to protect the efficiency of that system on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) urges residents to report illegal fireworks to ISpyFireworks instead of calling 911 or 311.

The 911 system is meant to report a crime in progress, a fire or medical emergency, while the 311 system is for non-emergency incidents, says LVMPD.

Additionally, to prevent the emergency system from being overwhelmed during the holiday, police also ask residents not to call 911 to report loud music or parties.

