Las Vegas Police: Please do not call 911 about illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fourth of July is one of the busiest days of the year for emergency dispatch systems in the valley, and police are making a plea to protect the efficiency of that system on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) urges residents to report illegal fireworks to ISpyFireworks instead of calling 911 or 311.

We are asking the public to report illegal fireworks to https://t.co/9aJDFj6lC9 PLEASE do not call 311 or 911 to report illegal fireworks. This is the busiest day of the year for our call takers & dispatchers. pic.twitter.com/7tsqXb7JbR — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) June 30, 2023

The 911 system is meant to report a crime in progress, a fire or medical emergency, while the 311 system is for non-emergency incidents, says LVMPD.

Additionally, to prevent the emergency system from being overwhelmed during the holiday, police also ask residents not to call 911 to report loud music or parties.