LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old was arrested after driving recklessly on U.S. 95 at Charleston on Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The teen, who had other teenage passengers in the car, was traveling at speeds between 120 and 140 miles per hour, "weaving dangerously close to cars and passing on the shoulder."

18-year-old arrested after driving more than 100 mph on U.S. 95

Helicopter video from LVMPD shows what appears to be sparks coming from the car while driving at high speeds.

According to police, the driver showed signs of impairment.

The driver was eventually arrested, and the car was impounded.

