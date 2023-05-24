15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that injured two

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old is facing charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said he was involved in a shooting earlier this month.

That happened on May 9 on Jamie Lee Avenue near near Elkhorn Road and N. Durango Drive. Police said just before 4 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in that area and then they arrived, officers said they discovered two juveniles had been injured. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated and investigators haven't provided an update on their condition.

On Wednesday, police said they had identified a 15-year-old juvenile as a suspect in the case. Investigators said he is currently in custody at the Clark County Juvenile Hall for unrelated charges. He as rebooked on Monday for charges related to the Jaime Lee incident including battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is the second suspect to face charges in this case. Police said 17-year-old Hakeem Collette is also facing 26 charges related to the shooting. That includes attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery, manufacturing, importing, or using a machine gun/silencer, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, using a machine gun/silencer, owning a gun by a prohibited person, and possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property that's worth between $25,000 and $100,000.

Collette made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Court records show he was appointed a lawyer and denied bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 7.