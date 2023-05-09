Watch Now
Las Vegas police respond to multiple calls of a shooting in the northwest valley

Posted at 4:40 PM, May 09, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting where two people self-transported themselves to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were dispatched to the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue after receiving multiple calls about the shooting. This is near the intersection of Elkhorn Road and N. Durango Drive in the northwest valley.

When officers arrived to the area, they discovered that two people self-transported themselves to Centennial Hospital, with one person having life-threatening injuries.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said.

KTNV is heading to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

