Suspect arrested following a shooting earlier this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two juveniles earlier this month.

The incident happened on May 9 on Jamie Lee Avenue near near Elkhorn Road and N. Durango Drive. Police said just before 4 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in that area and then they arrived, officers said they discovered two juveniles had been injured and had gone to Centennial Hills Hospital to be treated. However, due to the severity of their injuries, police said they were later transferred to the University Medical Center trauma unit.

Detectives said they identified 17-year-old Hakeem Collett as the suspect in the case. Police said Collett was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges where he was "certified as an adult".

Police said he was rebooked for additional charges including battery, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Court records show that Collette's next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.