14 shot overnight at Las Vegas hookah, 1 dead: Police seek suspects, call it 'isolated incident'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot inside a hookah lounge overnight and that one person has died and two others are in critical condition.

Officers responded to the shooting on East Sahara Avenue around 3:15 a.m. The shooter or shooters left before they arrived, police say.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office.

Authorities call this an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public at this time, though they are looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or by emailing Homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

