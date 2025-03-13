13 Connects: More than 600 veterans helped at this year's U.S. Vets 'Veterans Stand Down'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the last few weeks, Channel 13 has been helping local heroes who've served our country — especially those who don't have a place to call home — through our 13 Connects "Stand Up for Veterans" campaign.

The campaign benefits U.S. Vets Las Vegas, helping them continue their mission to better the lives of local veterans through helping them find meals, jobs, housing and other services.

One of the biggest days of service for U.S. Vets every year comes at their "Veterans Stand Down," which connects hundreds of vets with resources and services all in one place.

Their 18th annual Stand Down was held Wednesday at the World Market Center, which was packed to the brim with more than 200 providers helping more than 600 veterans through all aspects of life — from the State of Nevada, to the VA, to potential employers, to housing, haircuts, clothing and food.

"Might be a smile, maybe it's a handshake, maybe it's a hug," said U.S. Navy veteran Mike Jones, who called the Stand Down transformational. "People don't understand how far that can go, I'm just so appreciative and grateful."

Air Force veteran Larry Arias drove from Arizona to the Stand Down to get some legal advice, but he says the appeal of the event isn't just about the services provided.

"I'm ecstatic, it's awesome," Arias said. "To be around other veterans again, it's awesome to show support for one another."

U.S. Vets Outreach Coordinator Louie Borrayo says they helped more than a dozen veterans move into transitional or permanent housing at this year's Stand Down.

In fact, the final stats from U.S. Vets shows 632 veterans entered this year's Stand Down, and 22 veterans experiencing homelessness were placed in housing on Wednesday.

"Just seeing what's happening here, it brings light, that motivation to ask myself 'what else can I do to provide these services?'" Borrayo said. "It feels good knowing we had so many successes today. Veterans getting housed, that's what's important."

U.S. Vets provided those veterans with care packages for their new homes, which Channel 13 anchors and staff helped put together last week.

"More communities need to do events like this," said Frank Manteau, with Warrior Rising–a nonprofit organization helping veterans become entrepreneurs. "It's that opportunity for the 'one stop' for every single resource that is accessible to a vet and their family."

The impact is so significant that veterans like Mike Jones would love to see Stand Downs more often in our community.

"This needs to happen every month, in my book," Jones said. "Every vet needs to be housed, employed or having some type of benefit for doing what we're supposed to do for our country."

If you missed out on this year's Veterans Stand Down, U.S Vets says it'll be back again next year.

However, if you or someone you know needs help in the meantime — or right now — you can contact U.S. Vets by calling (702) 308-0583, or by visiting their website by clicking here.