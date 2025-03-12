13 Connects | 03/12/25

This morning, we took over The Morning Blend live from the U.S.Vets STAND DOWN event at the World Market Center! This 13 Connects-sponsored initiative highlighted the incredible work of US Vets Las Vegas, with Elliott interviewing key members of the organization. A major highlight was KTNV Station VP/GM John Cook presenting a generous donation, alongside station partners Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers, and America First Credit Union.

But the surprises didn’t stop there! The event also featured the presentation of 20 “Operation Homecoming” kits, offering essential support for veterans transitioning into permanent housing. It was a morning filled with gratitude, generosity, and community unity—proving once again that Las Vegas stands strong for those who served.

To learn more go to: - usvets.org/las-vegas

