13 Connects: Looking ahead to U.S Vets' 'Veterans Stand Down' event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the last few weeks, Channel 13 has been helping heroes who've served our country–especially those who don't have a place to call home.

Our 13 Connects "Stand Up for Veterans" campaign is benefiting local organization U.S. Vets Las Vegas, supporting their mission to better the lives of local veterans through helping them find meals, jobs, housing and other services.

Coming up next Wednesday, March 12, Channel 13 is proud to be a sponsor of the U.S. Vets' "Veterans Stand Down," their annual event which connects veterans with community resources all in one place.

This year's event will be taking place at the World Market Center, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with more than 200 different agencies registered to participate.

It's one of their biggest days of service every year–more than 430 vets attended last year's Veterans Stand Down, and U.S. Vets is expecting to help more than 400 this year, too.

Channel 13's Guy Tannenbaum caught up with Shalimar Cabrera with U.S. Vets to learn more about why this event is so important to so many in our community.

Guy Tannenbaum: [U.S. Vets] does a lot of outreach, a lot of housing coordination—why is this the format you guys choose to have the most impact?

Shalimar Cabrera: To bring them into services and everything's right there, it's the difference of referring somebody across town to get something done, versus across the row [at the event].

Tannenbaum: How impactful of an event is this for you guys every year, not just for your organization, but for the veterans in our community?

Cabrera: It shows the veterans that our community is behind them, that we haven't forgotten their service and their sacrifice. This year we have 200 different agencies registered to provide services, in addition to the other things we're bringing like music, meals, free clothing and haircuts. It's going to be so impactful.

Tannenbaum: What are some of the emotions that the veterans feel when they're getting this kind of support all in one place?

Cabrera: That's the best part of the event–you can plan all day long, but it's the veterans' experience that means the most to us. We train all the providers that this is a "yes" day. If we can say yes today to what they need, then let's get it done.

Tannenbaum: You said this is the 18th year [of the Veterans Stand Down].

Cabrera: This is number 18, yeah.

Tannenbaum: What does it mean to you that this has been successful, and has gone on for almost two decades?

Cabrera: There's something about galvanizing the community together. In fact, the veterans themselves tell us every year we have to do this again.

Tannenbaum: That's gotta be all the more rewarding for you, right?

Cabrera: We feel like this is an honor and a privilege to do this for our veterans who have served. It's really the least we can do, to think about how to get services in their hands after everything they have done.

Tannenbaum: How is this emblematic of that, giving back to the people who gave so much for us?

Cabrera: When people are intentional about putting action behind that thought, it's a great feeling. I think this event definitely symbolizes that this community is ready to step up for veterans and do more for them.

Tannebaum: Is there anything new we can expect this year?

Cabrera: We love that our sponsors, like Channel 13, are thinking of new ways to support the Stand Down. We have some new bells and whistles that we're introducing at the Stand Down, thanks to Channel 13, 13 Connects and also the viewers of Channel 13, who have made donations that have allowed us to provide homecoming kits to veterans who are experiencing homelessness and will be moving into their new homes.

Tannenbaum: Are you excited? I'm excited.

Cabrera: I'm so excited, I can't believe it's only less than a week away! It's going to be great.

For more information about U.S. Vets and the Veterans Stand Down, click here to visit their website.

If you'd like to donate directly to U.S. Vets, you can do so via our 13 Connects campaign by clicking here.