13 Connects Stand Up for Veterans: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas

KTNV
Every day, hundreds of local veterans don’t have a place to call home. Join Channel 13 as we help heroes who’ve served our country with our 13 Connects Stand Up for Veterans campaign.

Give here or text “LVVETS” to 50155, and give what you can.

Your donation helps provide shelter and other necessities for veterans in need. Let’s stand by those who stood for us!

13 Connects Stand Up for Veterans is sponsored by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers and America First Credit Union.

