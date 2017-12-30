13 Biggest Local News Stories of 2017

Here are the 13 most read news stories on KTNV.com for the year 2017. Unsurprisingly, the mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 58 people was the biggest story of the year.

1. 1 October mass shooting

The biggest story of the year for Las Vegas was the mass shooting on Oct. 1 during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. 58 people were killed that night and hundreds were injured. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the country music fans and festival workers from a suite at Mandalay Bay.

2. Shooting at Pahrump school reported

A report of a shooting at a school in Pahrump on the day after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip received the single most page views of the year. In the end, there was no shooting. However, a known felon brought his child to school (after being told not to) and the panic began when someone called to say he was at the school with a gun.

3. Strange drones creeping out homeowners in southwest Las Vegas

A story about drones creeping out homeowners in southwest Las Vegas was read by more than 105,000 people. We spoke to local residents, Mark Utnehemer and Patti Brick, who told us about drones flying above their homes near Durango Drive and Russell Road.

4. New ISIS video shows Las Vegas landmarks

A video released in May by ISIS featured the Las Vegas Strip. It was the 2nd time that the city had been featured in an ISIS video. The first time was shortly after the shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. There was no specific threat to Las Vegas but locals were worried just the same.

5. Man opens fire on bus in front of The Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip

A shooting on a city bus in front of The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on March 25 shut down Las Vegas Boulevard for hours and resulted in people being told to stay inside of nearby buildings. The shooter was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations. One person was killed and one was injured during the shooting.

6. Older couple jumps from parking garage at Silverton hotel-casino

Emi and Glen Yamasaki, both 63 years old, died when they jumped from the parking garage at the Silverston hotel-casino on Jan. 4. Neighbors told 13 Action News that they were shocked when they heard the news. Their deaths may have been related to recent financial trouble.

7. Clark County School District investigating online threats

Trouble at local schools was in the news a lot this year. An 18-year-old student at Centennial High School was arrested for making online threats in early October. The incident happened within days of the mass shooting. However, similar threats were also being made by students at other schools around the country at the time.

8. Brutal beating in Las Vegas donut shop caught on video

A brutal beating of a Krispy Kreme employee went viral in June. The employee was attacked when he asked a rowdy group to leave the store.

9. People ordered to ground during Walmart robbery

It was a scary situation for people inside of a Walmart store located near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive when four people came into the store wearing masks and carrying guns in late July. Fortunately, no one was injured.

10. Vegan business owner sorry for post about Las Vegas 'meat eaters'

The owner of a vegan food truck in Pennsylvania came under fire after she posted about "meat eaters" being killed during the 1 October mass shooting. Delinda Jensen implied more animals would live because of the deaths.

11. Family says man died because of heat at EDC

The Electric Daisy Carnival, also known as EDC, has been plagued with deaths since it began. It moved to Las Vegas several years ago after a young girl's death at the event dominated the headlines. There have also been several deaths in Las Vegas. 34-year-old Michael Morse died in 2017. His family insisted it was because of heat at the event. The coroner ruled it was a combination of drug use and heat exposure. Insomniac has since decided it will push back next year's festival to a slightly cooler time of the year.

12. Multiple pedestrians killed, injured near Flamingo, Eastern Avenue

Three people were killed and 6 were injured when a man hit several cars and the pedestrians near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue on Dec. 13. One woman was left in critical condition after a body part flew through her windshield and struck her in the head. 31-year-old Daniel Becker was arrested. His family says that Becker probably had a seizure, which led to the tragic incident. Becker admitted to police that he smoked marijuana every morning prior to the incident and he was driving without a license.

13. Man dies after being punched in front of nightclub

A 45-year-0ld man from California who was in Las Vegas to celebrate his brother's marriage died after he was punched while standing outside a nightclub in Downtown Las Vegas in May. The victim was in a brief argument with two strangers before the fatal punch. 27-year-old James Beach was later taken into custody.