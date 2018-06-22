UPDATE JUNE 21, 2018: Daniel Becker was indicted on three counts of driving under the influence causing death, one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of reckless driving, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

UPDATE DEC. 18, 2017: Daniel Becker told police that he had smoked pot before he went to work the day of the crash, according to Las Vegas Sun. In addition, he was driving without a license. Becker appeared in court on Monday.

UPDATE DEC. 15: 49-year-old Carrie Charlotte Smith from North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as one of the pedestrians who was killed during Wednesday's crash.

The Coroner will release the names of the other victims at a later time.

UPDATE DEC. 14: Las Vegas police have released new information about the deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The ages of those killed were 69, 49 and 19. The names of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner after they have been identified.

12 drivers and their passengers were also involved in the incident. 6 of those people were injured. A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition.

The driver who is reportedly responsible for the incident, 31-year-old Daniel Becker, received minor injuries. Two children, ages 4 and 9, received minor injuries.

Police say that it appears that a 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Eastern Avenue when it read-ended a 2016 Ford Mustang. The driver of the Expedition did not stop and "fled." He then hit the rear of a 2001 GMC Jimmy near Flamingo Road. Next, the Expedition crossed the center median and hit three pedestrians who were in a crosswalk on Eastern Avenue.

The Expedition still did not stop and hit a 2017 Honda CRV next. Continuing south, the Expedition struck at 2008 BMW and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that were traveling north on Eastern. The Chevrolet then hit a 2004 Honda Accord. A Dodge Durango and Toyota Tacoma were struck by debris.

All three pedestrians were determined to be dead at the scene by medical personnel. Six people were transported by ambulance to be treated for injuries, one person was considered critical.

Police say that the driver of the Expedition displayed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of DUI above the legal limit and reckless driving. A 48-hour hearing is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Dec. 15.

The pedestrian deaths mark the 127th, 128th and 129th traffic-related fatalities for this year in Las Vegas.

UPDATE: 11:45 P.M.: The scene is terrifying -- the front ends of cars demolished after slamming into each other -- after a car barreled through and intersection, setting off a deadly chain of events.

One driver was badly shaken after a car clipped her vehicle then rumbled out of control onto the sidewalk. “It was kind like swerving,” she said. “The car was just driving by itself it seemed like.”

Police said the crash killed three pedestrians and injured seven people more in vehicles, two of them fighting for their lives.

Another woman was about to drive into the intersection when she saw a car speeding past hers.

“It was horrific, absolutely horrific,” she said. “Another 5 seconds and he would’ve broadsided me into my driver’s door.”

That woman watched in horror as the car plowed into vehicles and victims. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever,” she said. “I feel very grateful to be alive.”

The carnage shut down Flamingo and Eastern for at least half a mile in every direction. The normally bustling intersection was eerily quiet as police scoured the scene for clues on how this terrible crash unfolded on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 11:30 P.M.: Family members identify the driver of the SUV as Daniel Becker, 31. They say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

#breaking family members identify man behind wheel that caused crash, 3 dead, 2 critically injured. More only on @KTNV at 11 pic.twitter.com/wFtAF69udz — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@MahsaKTNV) December 14, 2017

"He was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol," said Becker's sister, "...he has had epilepsy since he was a child...he's on medication."

Still, the Becker family is horrified. They say their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Loved ones say police are getting a warrant to test the 31-year-old's blood.

We're told he was on his way home from work when the crash occurred. The scene is just a few blocks from Becker's home. He is a father of three young children.

#breaking only on @ktnv Family members of the driver horrified at what’s happened. Their thoughts are with victims. They say alcohol was not involved pic.twitter.com/BoZ9GND7jb — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@MahsaKTNV) December 14, 2017

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: According to police, the crash appears to involve an impaired driver and at this time there is no evidence of a shooting related to this event. They have also confirmed 3 people have died and 7 people were injured. Two of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

The intersection of Eastern and Flamingo is expected to be closed until around midnight.

Reporter Mahsa Saedi's interviews with witnesses at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road.

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial reports from police indicate a vehicle left the roadway and hit multiple pedestrians. Children may have been involved in the crash.

There are also reports of severe injuries.

This case is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. More information to come.

Correction: Initial reports suggested that someone had been shot at the scene at the crash. However, police say that there is no evidence of a shooting. Those reports have been removed from this story.