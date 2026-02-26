LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 12-year-old middle schooler has made it her mission to ensure no one in the community goes without safe, hygienic menstrual products. Aubrielle Wright founded her nonprofit, Period Promise, and has already distributed more than 3,000 kits to schools, shelters and churches across the valley since November.

WATCH| Shellye Leggett talks to Aubrielle Wright, the creator of her own non-profit at just 12 years old

12-year-old starts nonprofit to fight period poverty, distributes 3,000 kits across the valley

Wright said her drive to act came from a memory that stuck with her.

"There was this girl when I was in 3rd grade, and she had an accident and the school didn't have any supplies," Wright said.

That moment inspired her to take action.

"Just came up with the idea and then I was like, no, I'm just gonna make some like supplies for girls and stuff," Wright said.

Period poverty — the inability to afford menstrual products — is a widespread issue. A 2025 State of the Period report from the organization PERIOD found nearly 1 in 4 U.S. students struggle to afford menstrual products. Data from UNLV shows period poverty affects nearly 1 in 10 college students.

Wright said the consequences of going without can be serious.

"Some women like homeless women can't afford it. And also girls get like an infection because they can't afford and they have to use like toilet paper and like that's not healthy for the body," Wright said.

In some countries, the cost of feminine products has gotten so expensive that they have become inaccessible, causing many to resort to unsafe substitutes.

With help from her mom, Wright assembled kits stocked with essential and comfort items.

"There is a pad, a panty liner, and this little. Like this little rubber band, like this scrunchie.... And then, a little nail file," Wright said.

Larger kits include even more.

"For this one, there are 2 pads and like a little eye mask, and then, I believe these are wipes, and then 2 panty liners. And I think another wipe, and then a little trash bag," Wright said.

Period Promise runs entirely on donations through an Amazon wish list linked on the organization's website.

"If you go on our website and you click donate, um, it goes to our Amazon wishlist, so it'll show all the items like that we need, and then they'll order it, and then it'll be delivered to our house and that's how we make the kits," Wright said.

The nonprofit's next distribution is planned for April. Wright said she believes access to feminine products should be affordable for everyone — and until that changes, she plans to keep her promise to help those who need support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.