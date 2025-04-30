100+ local government jobs up for grabs at upcoming North Las Vegas job fair

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is holding a job fair to fill more than 100 positions in local government.

When: Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Doors will open an hour earlier for veterans and their families.

If you're interested in working in the public sector, the city is filling positions in the following areas:



Police

Fire

Finance

Public Works

Library

Human Resources

Land Development

The city advises attendees to come with their resumes ready.

As it stands now, Nevada holds the worst unemployment rate in the country, but events like these aim to bridge the gap and connect residents to new opportunities and networks.

Another major job fair is coming to Clark County on May 1 — the Original Spring Job Fair — which you can find out more about by clicking the link here.

WATCH | Breaking down Nevada's unemployment status and what job fairs like these mean for our community: