1 year since police officer, protester shot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday marks one year since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on the Las Vegas Strip during protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. Police have said the alleged shooter was not participating in the protest.

It also marks one year since Jorge Gomez was shot and killed by four officers during a similar protest downtown. The district's attorney has decided not to charge the officers involved.

