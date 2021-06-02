1 year since police officer, protester shot in Las Vegas
Tuesday marks one year since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on the Las Vegas Strip during a protest prompted by the death of George Floyd. Police have said the alleged shooter was not participating in the protest. It also marks one year since Jorge Gomez was shot and killed by four officers during a similar protest downtown. The district's attorney has decided not to charge the officers involved.
Posted at 12:52 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 03:52:16-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday marks one year since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on the Las Vegas Strip during protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. Police have said the alleged shooter was not participating in the protest.
It also marks one year since Jorge Gomez was shot and killed by four officers during a similar protest downtown. The district's attorney has decided not to charge the officers involved.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.