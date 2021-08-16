Watch
Local News

Actions

1 dead after shooting near Arroyo Grande, Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 17:18:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Whitney Ranch Drive. The shooting was reported shortly after noon.

Police say one person was transported to a local hospital. That person was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH