1 dead after shooting near Arroyo Grande, Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Whitney Ranch Drive. The shooting was reported shortly after noon.

Police say one person was transported to a local hospital. That person was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

