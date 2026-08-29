LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents living near Atomic Golf in downtown Las Vegas say stray golf balls have been landing in their neighborhood for years — damaging cars and raising fears that someone could eventually get hurt.

Dennis Dana, maintenance manager at Oasis Apartments, says he has personally picked up at least 10 golf balls since moving in.

WATCH | Residents near Atomic Golf say stray balls are 'bouncing off of cars'

'They're bouncing off of cars': Residents near Atomic Golf say stray balls are creating safety risks

"It's just getting crazy; they're bouncing off of cars," Dana said. "I've lived here since November, and I have picked up probably no less than 10 balls."

Dana says he has found them in the gutter, along the sidewalk and throughout the Oasis Apartments complex. Residents say they have collected hundreds of golf balls over the past two years — at least three bags full.

John Rosky, who has lived at Oasis Apartments for two years, says one of those stray balls recently damaged his car. But he says his biggest concern is safety.

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"These balls happen all up and down the street in the complex. You can hear them when you're in your apartment hitting the building. When is someone gonna get hit?" Rosky said. "The issue is I don't want to die, and they are open from noon until late at night."

Dana says the apartment complex has reached out to Atomic Golf multiple times without resolution.

"We have reached out four or five times, and they continue to turn a blind eye," Dana said.

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Atomic Golf management says it is aware of the concerns and takes them seriously. The company says it inspects its netting daily and, following these recent concerns, conducted an additional review — including an independent inspection by the original netting installer. The netting was found to be fully intact and functioning.

Atomic Golf also says it uses limited-flight balls that travel about 15 to 20 percent less than standard golf balls and has not found any evidence that its golf balls are creating a risk to neighboring properties.

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Rosky says he just wants the company to work with residents on a solution.

"If they just showed care and offered a resolution and how to prevent it in the future, there is," Rosky said.

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