LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A massive building in a Southwest Las Vegas neighborhood had one homeowner wondering what exactly was coming to the area.

Erik Tufteland, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years, said he was surprised when the large warehouse went up near his home. He began looking into the property and said he found a connection to Switch, a company known for operating data centers.

That led Tufteland to wonder whether a data center could eventually come to the neighborhood.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins took his concerns to the county to get answers:

Southwest Las Vegas warehouse planned as fitness facility, not data center, county says

“Noise is basically one of my biggest concerns,” Tufteland said.

Tufteland reached out to Channel 13 through Let’s Talk, a platform where viewers can share concerns and tell the station what they want answers about.

We took his questions to Clark County to find out what is actually planned for the property at 7180 Myers Street.

The county said the current construction has nothing to do with a data center.

County records list the property owner as Myers Property LLC. The county said the active construction is tied to a permit to remodel the existing warehouse into a future fitness and wellness facility.

The approved plans include a second floor, an exterior deck, an elevator and stairs. The proposed fitness facility is called Life Muse.

The county said its Building Department has completed dozens of inspections at the property and that the work completed so far is following the approved plans for a fitness facility.

Still, Tufteland said he is questioning why a building of this size is being converted into a gym.

“I mean, it’s a warehouse. Why make this massive warehouse into a gym?” he said.

Channel 13 also asked the county whether the property had any ties to Switch in the past.

The county said the information it has is limited to what is publicly listed on the Clark County Assessor’s website for the parcel.

For Tufteland, the questions now center on what the new business could mean for the surrounding neighborhood.

“I’m just wondering what this is doing and what impact it will have on the neighborhood,” he said.