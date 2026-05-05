SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Campaign signs are a common sight across the Las Vegas valley this time of year, but in the southwest, some residents say they’re becoming too much.

Complaints are popping up online, especially on neighborhood apps like Nextdoor, where residents say signs are appearing everywhere and creating an eyesore.

“It’s that time again,” one resident said. “Political signs popping up across the valley, and some of us have had enough.”

WATCH | Campaign signs cluttering neighborhoods in Southwest concern Las Vegas residents

Southwest Las Vegas residents sound off on campaign signs cluttering neighborhoods

For some, the issue isn’t just the number of signs, but what happens to them.

“The winds and the signs are a bad combination… it’s just debris all over the place,” another resident said.

Others say they simply tune them out.

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“I don’t pay attention to the signs because they all look the same,” one person added.

But not everyone agrees.

“I think they’re actually informative… I can put a face to the voice,” another resident said.

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While opinions vary, Clark County officials say there are clear rules when it comes to campaign signs.

Signs are not allowed in public right-of-ways, including streets, sidewalks, or on utility poles. If they are placed in those areas, they can be removed immediately.

However, political signs are allowed on private property, such as vacant lots, as long as they are placed at least 10 feet from streets and sidewalks and have permission from the property owner.

There are also rules about how long signs can stay up. With the primary election set for June 9, candidates who lose must remove their signs within 30 days. Candidates moving on to the general election can keep their signs up through November.

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“People think they’re going over the top to promote themselves, but that’s what politicians do,” one resident said.

If signs violate county rules, officials say residents can report them. The county can then issue a notice, giving owners time to fix the issue or remove the signs.

“As long as there’s not too many scattered and making it look trashy,” another resident said.

Residents who spot a sign they believe is out of compliance can report it directly to the Clark County Public Response Office.