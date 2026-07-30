Residents in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood say someone stole the master key to their community mailbox, taking mail for at least 10 days.

Shelby and Brian Kaszuba live in the Springs Ranch community near Fort Apache and Post Road. When the couple returned home from a short vacation, they expected their mailbox to be full.

"Yeah, so it was like 10 days... we opened it up and there was just nothing in there," Shelby said.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas residents say stolen USPS master key led to 10 days of missing mail

Southwest Las Vegas residents say stolen USPS master key led to 10 days of missing mail

Their locked community mailbox showed no signs of being tampered with.

"The box was completely normal. I put my key in like I always do, and I didn't notice any damage," Brian said.

KTNV

Brian's paycheck was among the missing mail, along with a birthday gift from his grandmother. Searching for answers, he turned to the Nextdoor app, where he found dozens of posts from neighbors reporting the same problem.

"There was a post from about two to three weeks prior... multiple people had said the post office employee had told them that a mail key was stolen for the area," Brian said.

KTNV

For Shelby, that confirmed this was not a simple mail delay.

"Especially since they said the master key to ZIP code 89148... that was really scary because that's our ZIP code," Shelby said.

The couple says they filed reports with both the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

KTNV

USPS told me the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is actively investigating mail theft through its Project Safe Delivery initiative. The agency says it has made more than 1,200 arrests nationwide, installed thousands of high-security locks, and encourages customers to report missing mail immediately.

Brian says that response does not help families still waiting for a fix.

"Why are the locks not being changed?... I have to hold my mail at USPS... the lines get very long. It can be a two- to three-hour wait. Why are we not having anything done?" Brian said.

KTNV

As of now, Brian and Shelby say the mailbox lock has not yet been replaced. They are still picking up their mail at the post office in southwest Las Vegas.

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