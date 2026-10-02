Southwest Las Vegas resident raises questions about proposed cell tower, dumping concerns

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carmine Dionisio, who lives in the Mountain’s Edge community, recently received a notice about a proposed communications tower near Starr Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. The notice asked residents whether they supported or opposed the project.

“I oppose it because there wasn’t enough information in there,” Dionisio said.

Dionisio said the notice prompted him to reach out to KTNV about both the proposed tower and the conditions on the property.

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“I contacted you, this dumping and the notification that we got. I said it was time to call you,” he said.

Clark County officials said the proposed tower would be about 100 feet tall and used for Verizon Wireless.

According to the county, the tower would be surrounded by a chain-link security fence and include small support buildings and backup generators. The county says the project area covers about 632 acres.

The first public meeting was held Sept. 30.

Dionisio said he would have liked to attend but did not feel he had enough time to respond.

“I would have loved to attend the meeting, but it was stamped on the 24th and they have it six days later,” he said.

Dionisio also said he is concerned about how the proposed tower could change the landscape.

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“Not only do we have a local dump, but now we have a tower that they want to put here and change the landscape of the beautiful mountains that we have,” he said.

He said the area is also used by people to walk, bike, drive and set off fireworks, despite signs warning against trespassing and dumping.

Dionisio said some of the signs and portions of the fencing have been removed or damaged.

“They even put up signs in the past six months to a year that says no trespassing, and people just pull those down and continue to come out here,” he said.

The concerns raise questions about who is responsible for addressing the dumping, fencing and trespassing on the federal property.

KTNV reached out to the Bureau of Land Management, which handles illegal dumping concerns on federal land, for information about the condition of the property and whether there are plans to address the concerns. A response was not immediately available.

Dionisio said he wants the property better monitored regardless of whether the proposed tower is ultimately built.

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“Put the fencing back up and reinstate the signs. Signs are only as good as the enforcement behind it,” he said.

The county says residents will have another opportunity to comment on the proposed project at a public meeting scheduled for Oct. 21.