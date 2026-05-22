LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A southwest Las Vegas resident is raising concerns about growing piles of trash and debris along Spring Valley Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard, saying the problem has become difficult to ignore.

After hearing from the resident, Channel 13 visited the area and observed trash, leaves, and debris scattered along sidewalks, walls, and landscaping areas near the busy roadway.

Southwest Las Vegas resident raises concerns over trash buildup along major roadways

The resident, Audrey Vlachovic, says she regularly uses the area and believes more needs to be done to keep it clean.

“It’s frustrating because I believe our tax dollars are going to maintain these roads and if they are not cleaning it, then why are we paying our dollars for it?” Vlachovic said.

We reached out to Clark County Public Works to learn how often the area is maintained and who is responsible for cleanup efforts.

County officials say street sweeping in the area is shared between Clark County and the Nevada Department of Transportation, depending on the specific roadway. According to the county, Spring Valley Parkway is swept on a 30-day rotation, and additional cleanups can be scheduled if residents report excessive debris.

While walking the area, Vlachovic also pointed out what she says is another issue contributing to the problem, a lack of public trash cans.

“No trash cans,” she said.

Channel 13 also asked county officials whether additional trash cans could be added along the roadway to help reduce litter buildup. A response is still pending.

KTNV has also reached out to NDOT for more information regarding cleanup responsibilities along Rainbow Boulevard.