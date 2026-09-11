SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Neighbors in southwest Las Vegas say they are tired of worrying about their safety at the intersection of Silverado Ranch Road and Arville Street.

Residents say crashes, speeding and close calls have become too common as more neighborhoods and businesses have moved into the area. They have repeatedly asked Clark County for a traffic signal.

Kate Thomas, who lives nearby, said the intersection has become increasingly busy.

“It’s only two lanes of traffic and it’s a very busy street,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she has seen several crashes in the area over the past few years.

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“I’ve seen a number of traffic accidents over the past few years. They’ve only increased with the number of neighborhoods that have been built in this area,” she said.

She said speeding is not the only concern. Drivers also have to navigate stop signs, which she says can lead to confusion over who has the right of way.

“You’re honestly at the stop signs for quite a while to the point where I’ve actively had to tell myself while driving, I was here first, I was here first,” Thomas said.

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Thomas said she and other neighbors have contacted the county about the intersection at least a dozen times.

She recently reached out to KTNV through the station’s Let’s Talk platform, where viewers can share concerns and ask the station to investigate issues in their communities.

KTNV took those concerns to Clark County Public Works.

Southwest Las Vegas neighbors push for traffic light at busy intersection

The county says it studied the intersection earlier this year and determined a traffic signal would be appropriate.

The project is now in the design and engineering phase.

According to the county, engineers considered several factors, including traffic and pedestrian volumes, vehicle speeds, crashes, nearby development and traffic delays.

Thomas said the timing is especially important as more businesses prepare to open nearby.

“We have the bar opening right here pretty soon. We have a DMV opening here soon. I mean, that’s gonna be even more people in the area,” she said.

The county says construction on the traffic signal is projected to begin next year.

For Thomas, the goal is simple: She wants residents to feel safe traveling through the area and getting home.

“We all deserve to make it home safely,” she said.

