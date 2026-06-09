LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The southwest Las Vegas valley continues to see rapid growth, with new communities, apartments, and businesses popping up across the area.

The southwest Las Vegas submarket, largely made up of the growing township of Enterprise, is now home to nearly 250,000 residents, and realtors say demand continues to rise.

From young families to retirees and out-of-state buyers, many people are now looking to move to the southwest valley.

Shakeria Hawkins details how the southwest real estate market has become one of the hottest in the valley:

Southwest Las Vegas growth boom continues as more homebuyers move to the area

Southwest Las Vegas homeowner Herman Jones recently relocated from California and now lives in the Spanish Hills area. He says finding the right home took time.

“We probably saw 80 percent of all the homes on the market,” Jones said.

Local realtor Ilona Fedorko says the southwest valley has become one of the hottest housing markets in the Las Vegas area.

“In the last years, thousands of houses have been built in the southwest area, and that’s because the area is growing,” Fedorko said.

Fedorko says buyers are drawn to the area for different reasons. Some families want newer homes and growing neighborhoods, while many retirees are searching for quieter communities with nearby golf courses and amenities.

“The southwest area has a lot of townhomes, single-family homes with HOAs and without HOAs, luxury homes, and even vacant land, so there are a lot of options for buyers,” Fedorko said.

She says many of her clients are also moving from out of state — looking for more space, newer homes, and a different lifestyle.

As for cost, Fedorko says many homes in the southwest valley are selling in the mid-$400,000 range, although prices vary depending on the neighborhood and type of property.

“The median prices for this area are below the 500s,” Fedorko said.

For Jones, the move has already paid off.

“We love this area. We might just stay here for the rest of our lives,” Jones said.

Fedorko says there are also plenty of rental options available for people who may not be ready to purchase a home. Her biggest advice for buyers is to shop around and explore different communities before making a final decision.