SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A southwest Las Vegas dirt biker is sounding the alarm after discovering what he says has become a massive illegal dumping site beneath Interstate 15 near Cactus Avenue.

The site is littered with piles of artificial turf, broken bricks, pipes, dirt and other construction debris scattered across a vacant desert lot.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas dirt biker speaks out after finding illegal dumping site

Southwest Las Vegas dirt biker speaks out after discovering growing illegal dumping site

"I've never seen an empty lot this bad," said William Albert, who frequently rides his dirt bike through the area and documents his desert adventures on social media.

Albert says the dumping has steadily grown over the past several months.

"You can see the old artificial grass here... the same over there... it looks like they peel people's yards up," Albert said.

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According to Albert, what began as just a few piles has expanded into dozens.

"I came back a couple months later... there's like 60 piles of trash out here... you can tell it's all from the same people," he said.

When asked how often new debris appears, Albert said, "Every few days."

KTNV

He believes the repeated piles of artificial turf and landscaping debris could be coming from the same crew, though there is no official confirmation of who is responsible.

To find out who owns the property, KTNV searched Clark County Assessor records, which show the land has been owned by Cactus Nevada Holdings LLC since December 2022.

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KTNV also contacted Lincoln Harris CSG, the company that manages the property.

A senior property manager said the company only became aware of the illegal dumping over the weekend and is now working to identify those responsible.

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Albert hopes action is taken soon before the dumping continues.

"It's just heartbreaking," he said. "It's a lot of trash out here, and someone has avoided thousands of dollars in dump fees."

While the property manager says the company is investigating, Albert says the debris has been piling up for months.