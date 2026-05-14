'She was my best friend': Sister speaks out after deadly southwest Las Vegas robbery leaves woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heartbreaking morning walk turned into tragedy for two sisters in southwest Las Vegas.

Metro police say 75-year-old Hester Johnson was shot and killed during an apparent robbery Tuesday morning near Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Now, Johnson’s sister is speaking exclusively to Channel 13 about the terrifying moments that changed her life forever.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas Reporter Shakeria Hawkins went back out to the scene on Wednesday and spoke to the victim's sister:

Sister speaks out after deadly southwest Las Vegas robbery leaves woman dead

Every morning, 78-year-old Ms. Washington says she and her sister walked through their neighborhood together. But Tuesday morning, only one of them made it home.

“My sister and I loved to walk and people can’t even walk in the streets now,” Washington said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 5:50 a.m. near Rochelle Avenue and Halo Hollyhock Street. Police say 24-year-old Devion Teague approached the sisters, demanded their belongings, and during the robbery, shot Johnson before fleeing the area.

“He took a life for no reason,” Washington said.

Still shaken, Washington says she’s struggling to understand why anyone would target two elderly women out walking before sunrise.

“Elderly people don’t have any money and why would we be carrying money at 5 in the morning?” she said.

She described the terrifying moment the gunman approached them.

“He walked from around the corner… I looked up and saw he had a mask on. My sister said What?’ and he just took his gun and shot her,” Washington recalled.

She says everything happened within seconds.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening. I heard another shot and I’m thinking… why is he shooting her? Why is he out here trying to kill people?” she said.

Watch the full exclusive interview with the victim's sister:

FULL INTERVIEW: Sister of woman killed during robbery in Las Vegas speaks out

Police say Teague fled the scene in a vehicle, but detectives later identified and arrested him. He now faces charges including open murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Neighbors who live near the suspect say they were shocked to learn someone living nearby could be accused of such violence.

“Yes and no. Yes, because you don’t expect it, but nowadays you have to expect everything,” one neighbor said.

For Washington, the loss of her sister is something she says she will carry forever. She now fears another family could one day experience the same pain.

“If he could come up on two ladies he knows nothing about and pull a gun and shoot someone like that, it will happen again,” she said.

Devion Teague made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Washington says she is now focused on honoring her sister’s memory and making sure she gets justice.

"She was my best friend," Washington said. "I don't know how I'm going to go through life like this without her."