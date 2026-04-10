Rising gas prices and overseas tensions are driving up grocery bills for Southwest Las Vegas families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rising gas prices, driven by overseas tensions, are hitting grocery bills, forcing some Southwest Las Vegas families to make tough choices at the store.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows energy prices jumped nearly 11% in March, with gasoline spiking more than 20% in just one month. Higher fuel costs make it more expensive to ship imported items like blueberries, limes, and tomatoes, and that cost is being passed on to shoppers.

WATCH: Rising gas prices and overseas tensions causing Southwest Las Vegas families to make tough choices

Rising gas prices, overseas tensions driving up grocery bills

According to USDA data, import prices have surged in just weeks. Limes are up more than 60%, blueberries jumped over 40%, and grapes rose more than 30%.

At a local grocery store in the southwest, a container of blueberries costs about $4.99, and shoppers say it is just too much. Southwest resident James Allen said rising fuel costs are driving up the price of groceries that have to be transported, including his favorite pie.

"It means that I have to think about what I eat and how I eat. I’m getting slimmer at 60 years old," Allen said. "Do you remember when these pies were under a dollar? Now they’re $2."

Other shoppers in the southwest say they are seeing the same thing, noting higher prices for fewer items. A shopper named Bill said he spent $40 for just six items today.

"It’s out of sight! Way too much!" Bill said.

Shoppers say they are having to make hard choices to buy less or spend more, while others are trying to stretch their dollars any way they can.

"I only spent $50. Most of my items were on sale," shopper Debbie said.

With gas prices still fluctuating, experts say these higher costs could continue to impact what people pay at the grocery store.

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