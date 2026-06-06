Retired educator reacts as CCSD reduction in force shrinks significantly amid ongoing placement efforts

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says far fewer employees are now impacted by its reduction in force process than originally expected.

Earlier this year, roughly 700 employees were potentially affected through the district’s surplus and reduction in force process tied to lower student enrollment and the end of federal American Rescue Plan funding.

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Now, district officials say that number has dropped significantly, with about 60 employees still without placement.

CCSD says the remaining impacted employees include teachers, social workers, and counselors. District leaders say they are continuing to explore options to place employees into suitable roles and stress it is still premature to call the process a layoff.

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Retired CCSD teacher and southwest Las Vegas resident Leslie Stevenson says she was stunned when the district first announced the staffing cuts.

“We’ve always been scrambling to fill spots,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson, who spent 15 years with CCSD, said she has not seen reductions of this size during her time with the district. She also says she personally knows educators who have been directly impacted by the staffing changes.

“One of my good friends, a very strong woman, worked hard for her master’s degree, got promoted, excelled… and then she called me and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ I was shocked,” Stevenson said.

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CCSD says employees who remain without positions will stay active through the current contract year. Licensed staff who are not placed will be put on a leave of absence with recall rights for up to two years.

The district says eligible employees will continue to be placed into available openings based on seniority and qualifications as positions become available.

Still, Stevenson says many educators remain concerned about their future and the financial uncertainty that comes with the process.

“The stress of not knowing is hard. Some teachers are saying, ‘I just bought a house… will I still be able to afford it?’” Stevenson said.

CCSD says it will continue working to place as many impacted employees as possible in the coming months as schools adjust to lower enrollment and changing staffing needs.