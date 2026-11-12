Priorities for District F: New Clark County commissioner highlights transportation, housing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As a new commissioner prepares to take office in Clark County District F, she says improving public transportation, addressing housing costs and limiting further data center development will be among her priorities.

Minja Yan, a longtime District F resident, says housing and transportation are two of the biggest expenses facing local households.

“I think some of the most concerned issues that a lot of the residents care about are housing and public transportation, because those are the top two household expenses every month,” Yan said.

Minja Yan shares her top priorities as the new Clark County commissioner for District F:

New District F Commissioner Outlines Priorities for Southwest Las Vegas

For some residents, transportation is already a daily challenge.

Mikela Washington, who lives near Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard, does not own a car and relies on public transportation to get around. She says the bus is an affordable alternative, but delays can make getting to her destination difficult.

“Every time I ride the bus, there’s a delay,” Washington said.

Washington says public transportation remains an important option for those who can't or choose not to keep up with the cost of owning and maintaining a car.

“Cars are very expensive now, and then gas prices are going up on top of everything, so the bus is an affordable option,” she said.

Yan says she wants to explore both short- and long-term transportation solutions, including working with Clark County and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to address funding challenges.

She also sees light rail as a potential long-term solution that could create jobs and help ease traffic.

FILE | Ahead of the 2026 election, Minja Yan shares her plans for District F with senior political reporter Steve Sebelius:

Yan riding light rail to commission seat

Beyond transportation and housing, Yan says she opposes the continued expansion of data centers in Clark County. She argues that other types of development, including shopping centers, office buildings and hospitals, could provide more long-term employment opportunities for local residents.

Data vs Desert

Yan says she wants the county to prioritize development that creates lasting jobs and benefits the local economy.

She is expected to officially take office in early January, replacing outgoing Commissioner Justin Jones, who opted not to run for reelection.