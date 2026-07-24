SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has seen a spike in reports of scam calls where residents are told they have a warrant, missed court, or failed to appear for jury duty.

Officials say the calls may sound convincing, but they are fake.

Southwest Las Vegas resident Max Cruz, 24, says he received one of those frightening calls while he was at work.

WATCH | Police warn of scam calls impersonating law enforcement in southwest Las Vegas

Police warn of scam calls impersonating law enforcement in southwest Las Vegas

"They called me saying someone was trying to break into my house," Cruz said.

"I was at work and I was really scared, then I checked my camera and I didn't see anything weird," Cruz said.

Cruz says he received another call Friday morning claiming to be police. He says what made the call believable was the way the person on the other end spoke.

"It sounds very realistic because it's the same words the cops usually use," Cruz said.

KTNV

Police say that's part of the scam — using realistic language and fear to get people to act quickly. LVMPD says scammers may claim you missed court, have a warrant, or need to pay money right away to avoid arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also warning Nevadans about scammers impersonating federal officers and demanding payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or bank transfers.

Louise Barr, a 74-year-old southwest Las Vegas resident, says the trend is alarming.

KTNV

"It's very disturbing and worrisome, because there are a lot of senior citizens in Las Vegas and the surrounding area, so yeah, it's very concerning," Barr said.

Officials say to never give personal or financial information to someone who calls unexpectedly. Their advice: hang up, then contact law enforcement directly using a verified number.

Law enforcement will never call and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest. If you receive a call like this, stop, think, and verify before taking any action.

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