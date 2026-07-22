Park improvements underway in southwest Las Vegas after landscaping concerns raised by viewer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Landscaping crews have been working at a Southwest Las Vegas park following concerns raised about the condition of the relatively new facility.

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins has a follow-up to a story she first told you about last week:

Park improvements underway in southwest Las Vegas after landscaping concerns raised

A viewer reached out with questions about the park's condition, noting it was only a couple of years old.

"If these aren't weeds and these are actually landscape flowers, then why aren't they being? Why do they look dead?" Cynthia McGowan asked.

WATCH | Here's that original report:

Lt. Erik Lloyd Memorial Park landscaping raises concerns among southwest Las Vegas residents

Clark County evaluated the park, acknowledged there was room for improvement with the landscaping and irrigation, and committed additional crews to the site.

Days after the story aired, landscaping crews were out working, and residents say they have already noticed a big difference.

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