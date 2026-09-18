Parents seek crosswalk improvements near Pebble Road and Riley Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Southwest Las Vegas parent says little has changed at a busy intersection where children cross the street to get to and from their school bus stops.

We followed up with parents about their concerns. Here's what we learned:

Parents seek crosswalk improvements in southwest Las Vegas

Erika Bartlett first raised concerns about the area around Pebble Road and Riley Street about a month ago. She says students continue to face heavy traffic while trying to cross the street near several bus stops.

“Same thing: Same traffic, same kids; nothing’s changed at all,” Bartlett said.

There are at least three bus stops in the area where children are dropped off and picked up, but there are no marked crosswalks at those locations.

During a visit to the area this afternoon, children could be seen trying to cross the street, at times moving around traffic to reach the other side.

Bartlett says she would like to see a simple safety improvement, such as a stop sign, road markings or a crosswalk.

The concerns were first reported in August, when pedestrian safety advocate Erin Breen said the county planned to monitor and assess the area for about a month after school started.

The assessment was intended to help determine what safety improvements may be needed.

That month has now passed, and parents say they have not seen any changes, particularly during school pickup and drop-off.

Bartlett described the area as chaotic, with traffic backing up while buses and other vehicles try to get through the intersection.

“The cars don’t want to let people go through; the buses are trying to get through, and it’s just bad,” Bartlett said.

The county was contacted again to ask whether the assessment has been completed, what it found and whether any safety improvements are planned.

The county said it is looking into the request. Additional details were not immediately available.

Bartlett says parents remain concerned about students getting across the street safely.

“As a parent, you just want them to be safe,” she said.