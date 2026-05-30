SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Las Vegas continues to see rapid growth, and now another major development is coming to the area.

Developers are preparing to build Halo Tower, a new eight-story office building planned near Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway directly across from IKEA and the Durango Casino.

WATCH | New Halo Tower planned for fast-growing Southwest Las Vegas

New Halo Tower planned for fast-growing Southwest Las Vegas

The project will include approximately 220,000 square feet of Class A office space and is expected to bring more businesses, jobs, and services to one of the valley’s fastest-growing corridors.

From new restaurants and retail to large-scale housing and entertainment developments, the southwest valley has transformed dramatically over the last several years.

“The timing is what is the most intriguing,” said Guy Martin with Martin-Harris Construction. “There’s been a huge amount of development out there in the medical community. There’s been a ton of gaming built out there with Durango doing their expansion, the Ashley Furniture and the IKEA right across the street.”

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Developers say the office tower is expected to attract law firms, medical offices, tech companies, consulting firms, and other professional businesses.

For many residents living in the southwest valley, the project could also mean shorter commutes and easier access to services closer to home instead of driving to office hubs farther away like downtown Summerlin.

“It shows that Las Vegas is actually growing,” one resident said.

Others say they’ve watched the area rapidly develop over the years.

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“Especially on this side of town. It was empty. We didn’t have much,” another resident said.

Local business owners say the changes have been impossible to miss.

“When we first came out here and built the place, there was only the gas station, us, McDonald’s and Mulligans down the road,” said Joey Delsangro, co-owner of Giuseppe’s Bar and Grille. “Now everything is building up all over the place.”

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Real estate experts say major commercial developments like Halo Tower can also help boost nearby property values as more businesses and amenities move into the area.

Developers say Halo Tower is expected to open in 2028.