New cannabis database aims to boost safety & transparency for Nevada consumers on 4/20

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As many people celebrate 4/20, a new tool from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board is giving consumers more insight into the cannabis products they’re buying.

The agency has launched the Metrc Item Catalog, a database that tracks nearly 50,000 products sold at licensed dispensaries across Nevada. The system allows users to view key details like lab test results, ingredients, potency, and whether a product has been flagged or placed on hold.

Shakeria Hawkins explains how it works and why Nevada regulators say it will help keep consumers safe:

New cannabis database aims to boost safety & transparency for Nevadans on 4/20

State officials say the goal is simple: Improve transparency and safety for consumers.

At Nevada Made Marijuana in southwest Las Vegas, customers say having access to that kind of information matters.

“It’s the safest option,” said shopper CK Wallace. “I think the trust factor is there, with people lacing things…drugs.”

Others say they pay close attention to details like potency and freshness before making a purchase.

“The level of percentage, the package growth date — we want the freshness,” said shopper China Marie.

The Cannabis Compliance Board says while customers have always been able to request a certificate of analysis, or COA, those records were often difficult to access.

“Moving this to a digital platform makes it much easier for consumers,” a spokesperson said.

Still, industry leaders say access to information is only part of the issue. Confusion around Nevada’s cannabis laws continues to create challenges.

Cannabis sales are not allowed on the Las Vegas Strip, and delivery to most hotels is prohibited. That gap has allowed illegal sellers to thrive, often offering unregulated products that may not be tested.

“Right now, one of our biggest hurdles is the non-licensed dispensaries,” said Christopher DeGraff, director of purchasing at Nevada Made Marijuana.

He says all products sold at licensed dispensaries are grown and tested in Nevada, giving customers more confidence in what they’re buying.

For some shoppers, that trust is key.

“I don’t know them, so it feels weird. I’d rather stick with what I know,” China Marie said.

Officials encourage consumers to use the new database and purchase only from licensed dispensaries to ensure safety.