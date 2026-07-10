Mountain's Edge homeowner questions HOA after receiving notice to repaint her home

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Mountain's Edge homeowner is questioning her homeowners association after receiving a notice telling her to repaint part of her home — a job she says could cost around $800.

Dr. Shawntae Collins says the Mountain's Edge Master Association told her the fascia — the trim along her roof line — needs to be repainted because the paint on the first and second floors doesn't match. Collins says the paint isn't peeling, fading, or damaged.

"It said the painting on the first floor and the second floor were different," Collins said.

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What confuses Collins most is that not every home with a similar paint color received a notice.

"She told me that she cited 167 homes in the Mountain's Edge area... okay, that's a good answer,but it's not concrete. Because those 167 homes are selected. Like you selected me, but not my neighbor who has the same color home," Collins said.

Neighbor Ryan Crawford says he would be concerned if a similar letter arrived at his door.

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"If they're getting a letter, then I would absolutely be worried about getting a letter. One hundred percent," Crawford said.

Crawford says the cost would be difficult to absorb.

"I mean, that would pretty much be a whole check for me... so yeah, I would be set back," Crawford said.

I reached out to the Mountain's Edge Master Association, asking how it determines when a home is out of compliance and how homes are selected for paint enforcement. The association responded that it does not discuss community matters with media outlets.

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Collins says she isn't against having an HOA — she just wants the rules applied fairly.

"I believe in HOAs, and they offer integrity in the community. They have good things that they offer,but this over-policing and non-transparency and singling out is concerning," Collins said.

Collins says this isn't just about a paint job. She says she is still waiting for a clear explanation from her HOA about why her home was cited and how those decisions are made.

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