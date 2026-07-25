SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon season is bringing more than rain and humidity to the Las Vegas valley. Some homeowners say they are also seeing a spike in bugs.

T Crayton, a homeowner in southwest Las Vegas, says her backyard has become a magnet for insects this summer. Mosquitoes and crickets have taken over, leaving her with bug bites every time she steps outside.

"There's lots of bugs in this area, and everyone is getting bit," Crayton said. "I got bug bites all over my arms. I'm getting chewed up out here."

WATCH | Monsoon season brings spike in bugs to Las Vegas valley homes, pest experts say

Monsoon season brings spike in bugs to Las Vegas Valley homes, pest experts say

Crayton says the humid weather has also meant more bugs ending up in her backyard jacuzzi. She now cleans it every day to keep them from taking over.

"Every day, especially if I leave the lid off. It needs more chlorine because without it, there was way more bugs," Crayton said.

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Pest control companies say she is not alone. Joey Toth, owner of Pitbull Pest Control, says service calls have increased about 20 percent since monsoon season began.

Toth says rain and standing water create the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and the extra moisture also drives more roaches and other pests into homes. He says the valley is even seeing more cicadas.

His advice: keep your yard free of buckets, pet bowls, flower pots, and other outdoor items that can collect water, and make sure windows, doors, and other entry points are properly sealed.

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For now, Crayton hopes the problem does not get any worse.

"I hope not... but I will if I need to," Crayton said, when asked whether she would call professional help.

Experts encourage homeowners to remove standing water, keep outdoor areas clean, and take steps to limit bugs around their homes.

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